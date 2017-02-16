It looks like any team that wants Tony Romo will be able to have him without dealing with Jerry Jones.

Romo is expected to be released by the Cowboys rather than traded.

Source says Tony Romo expecting release, not trade, and believes he can start as #NFL QB 2-3 more seasons despite turning 37, injury history — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 16, 2017

The rise of rookie of the year Dak Prescott in 2016 made Romo expendable. If he is released, Romo will at least be able to pick his team, assuming there are suitors. Perhaps the Cowboys are extending him that courtesy in exchange for his 13 years of service.

Considering the slim pickings in this year’s quarterback draft class, it probably wouldn’t take long for Romo’s cell phone to ring if the Cowboys release him.