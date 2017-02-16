Posted byon
It looks like any team that wants Tony Romo will be able to have him without dealing with Jerry Jones.
Romo is expected to be released by the Cowboys rather than traded.
The rise of rookie of the year Dak Prescott in 2016 made Romo expendable. If he is released, Romo will at least be able to pick his team, assuming there are suitors. Perhaps the Cowboys are extending him that courtesy in exchange for his 13 years of service.
Considering the slim pickings in this year’s quarterback draft class, it probably wouldn’t take long for Romo’s cell phone to ring if the Cowboys release him.