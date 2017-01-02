Free-agent big man Donatas Motiejunas has finally signed with a new team.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports that Motiejunas will sign a one-year, $1.5 veteran’s-minimum deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. This after the Houston Rockets renounced the former first-round pick and made him an unrestricted free agent last month.

Motiejunas, a restricted free agent at the time, signed a four-year offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets in early December, which the Rockets matched. But when Motiejunas failed to report to the team, Houston took its offer sheet off the table and let the seven-footer go.

Motiejunas averaged 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 37 games played last season. He met with the Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Charania. He also had visits scheduled with the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.

It’s unclear when Motiejunas will make his debut for New Orleans and what his role will be, but adding the versatile big man in the frontcourt should benefit the Pelicans, who depend solely on Anthony Davis to carry the load.