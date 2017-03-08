Dontari Poe might be the Charlie Brown of this year’s NFL free agent class.

While dozens of other players sign lucrative multi-year deals, Poe could end up saying “I got a rock.”

Market for #Chiefs DT Dontari Poe might not be as good as hoped. Might do 1-yr deal w/ team that allows him to rush more, hit market in '18 — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) March 8, 2017

The nose tackle listed at 346 pounds made Pro Bowls in 2013 and 2014 playing for the Chiefs, but his production has waned since then. He had 10.5 combined sacks in his Pro Bowl seasons, but just 2.5 over the last two seasons. He also had a career-low 27 tackles in 2016.

Even if Poe doesn’t get a mega-contract, it doesn’t mean there’s no interest in him.

Skins will be in on Dontari Poe, a top target. Also in the safety market, with Barry Church, a target for JAX as well, in their sights — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 8, 2017

In today’s pass-happy NFL, the market is shrinking for nose tackles whose weights would be elite batting averages in baseball. Defenders have to do more than just stop the run. There’s a premium on rushing the quarterback and Poe just isn’t doing that as much as he used to.

Then again, the league-wide quarterback shortage might open up some opportunities for Poe.