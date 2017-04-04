The Baltimore Ravens moved up 25 spots in the third round of this year’s draft after trading away a former second-round pick on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan, the No. 48 overall pick in the 2014 draft, was traded to Philadelphia along with the No. 99 overall pick in this year’s draft in exchange for the No. 74 pick overall, the two teams announced on Twitter.

The Ravens now have four picks in the top 78 after Tuesday’s trade.

“Timmy has been a terrific player for us for three seasons,” Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsmen said in a statement, via the team’s official website. “This will allow our young group of defensive linemen an opportunity to compete and play.”

Jernigan, 24, started 15 games last season, racking up five sacks and 16 tackles. He did pretty well against the run, too.

Timmy Jernigan had a 10.8% run stop percentage in 2016, tops at his position. Great get for the Eagles. — Vinnie Ronca (@PFF_Vinnie) April 4, 2017

“We are excited to add Timmy Jernigan to our defensive front. It was hard to move down in the third round but we believe in building along the lines and he is a good fit for our scheme,” Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said in a statement, via the team’s official website. “At 24 years old, his best football is still ahead of him. We still have at least one pick in every round and eight total picks in the draft that will take place in Philadelphia in front of our fans in a few weeks.”

Jernigan helps fill the void left by Bennie Logan, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency this offseason. Logan started 43 games over the past three seasons for Philadelphia.

