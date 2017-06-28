It hasn’t taken long for Zach Orr’s phone to start ringing off the hook after he announced Wednesday morning that he plans to come out of retirement.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, eight teams already have expressed interest in Orr and he has a visit with the Lions scheduled on Thursday.

Orr was ninth in the league with 132 tackles last season and was named second-team All-Pro. If he signs with the Lions, he’d be the second player the Ravens have lost to the Lions this offseason. Detroit signed right tackle Ricky Wagner to a five-year, $47.5 million contract.

The Ravens didn’t plan to let the 25-year-old Orr become an unrestricted free agent. It’s just worked out that way after he announced his retirement in January because of concerns about a congenital spinal condition. After getting better news since then, Orr wants to get back on the field pending medical clearance.

The NFL free-agent signing frenzy that usually takes place in March could take place in the summer and it could be a one-man show starring Orr.