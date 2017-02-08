The Falcons coaching staff is starting to dismantle like their 25-point lead in Super Bowl LI.

Defensive coordinator Richard Smith won’t be back next season, according to the Sporting News, and neither will defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

It’s unclear if the move at defensive coordinator is directly related to the Falcons’ inability to hold a 28-3 lead in their 34-28 overtime loss to the Patriots. The report said that Smith could move to another position on the coaching staff.

Smith, 61, was hired by Dan Quinn when he became the Falcons’ head coach in 2015. He was the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins in 2005 and the Texans from 2006-2008.

The Falcons defense ranked 25th in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed this season. They were 14th and 16th in those categories in 2015, both of which were career-best rankings for Smith.

Cox, a three-time Pro Bowler who had 51.5 career sacks, was in his third year as the Falcons’ defensive line coach.