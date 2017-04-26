One day before the draft, there is talk of a potential trade late in the first round.

The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are discussing swapping first-round picks, according to Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline. Sources told Pauline that the Falcons want to jump ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys to select a top-rated pass-rusher, likely Charles Harris of Missouri.

Harris, 6-foot-3, 253 pounds, led Missouri in tackles for loss (12.0), sacks (9.0) and QB hurries (10) last season, and is NFL.com’s second-highest graded outside linebacker prospect. If drafted by the Falcons, Harris would play alongside last year’s sacks leader, Vic Beasley Jr., who racked up 15.5 sacks in just his second season.

As for Seattle, sources told Pauline that the Seahawks would target an offensive lineman, likely Garrett Boles of Utah. Boles, 6-foot-5, 297 pounds, was first-team All-Pac-12 last season, and is NFL.com’s third-highest graded offensive tackle prospect. The Seahawks need offensive line help after allowing 41 sacks on Russell Wilson last year.