The Los Angeles Lakers seem intent on bringing in a veteran point guard to mentor Lonzo Ball.

They’ve reportedly reached out to Rajon Rondo. And now, George Hill is on their radar. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that Hill met with Lakers officials on Monday and they are engaging in serious talks on a short-term deal.

Hill, 31, averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game with the Utah Jazz last season, but was limited to 49 games because of a problematic toe injury. That being said, Hill, a nine-year veteran, would make for an excellent mentor to the Lakers’ rookie point guard.

During his tenure in the NBA, Hill has developed into one of the better all-around players at his position. He could potentially teach Ball to play the same way, at least that’s what the Lakers are probably hoping if they sign Hill. We’ll see if this happens, but it sounds like a good fit for both parties.