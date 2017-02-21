New Los Angeles Lakers boss Magic Johnson is already taking trade calls, and admits most of them have been about Lou Williams.

Well, it appears the Charlotte Hornets really want to take Williams off Johnson’s hands. ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports the Hornets are “aggressively pursuing” the Lakers guard. Washington and Utah have also expressed interest in the former Sixth Man of the Year award winner.

Despite Los Angeles making changes in the front office, Williams is widely expected to be moved this week, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

The Lakers don’t have much use for a scorer off the bench when they own one of the worst records in the NBA. Johnson intends to rebuild the Lakers within the next few years. Rebuilding takes draft assets, and one way to get a hold of draft assets is to trade players like Williams.