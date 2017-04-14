Even though Browns coach Hue Jackson is partial to quarterbacks as a former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he would lean toward drafting Myles Garrett with the top pick in the 2017 draft.

It seems as though Garrett is a safer choice and Jackson doesn’t want to roll the dice on a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

“Everybody is not the No. 1 pick in the draft,” Jackson told Cleveland.com. “There’s maybe only one or two or three guys that can actually be that. When you draft a guy as the No. 1 pick in the National Football League, you want him to be a very dominant player, you want him to be a cornerstone player, you want him to be a generational player. That’s got to be the focus as we continue to move forward.”

None of the quarterbacks in this draft class have been anointed as transcendent players. So instead of taking one of those quarterbacks, the best bet for the Browns might be to get a guy who can bother opposing quarterbacks.