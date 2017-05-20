Welp, coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals just became next to impossible for the Boston Celtics.

All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the postseason with a hip injury. Thomas initially suffered the injury on March 15 against Minnesota, then aggravated the injury during Friday’s Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics called it a re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear in a statement posted on Saturday.

Celtics GM Danny Ainge praised Thomas for a “legendary season” soon after the announcement was made.

Legendary season by @Isaiah_Thomas 💪🏼With the personal tragedy and injuries he's overcome, getting through game 7 was heroic#thelittleguy — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 20, 2017

Thomas averaged a career-high 28.9 points during the regular season and played well in postseason matchups against the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, but he did not look like himself against the Cavaliers. In Game 1 Wednesday, Thomas had a 7-of-19 shooting night with only 17 points in 38 minutes, then scored just two points on 0-of-6 shooting in Game 2 on Friday.

The Celtics have been outmatched in the first two games against the Cavaliers, and losing Thomas doesn’t do them any favors.