Isaiah Thomas played Game 1 against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday with a heavy heart after his sister, Chyna, died in a car accident the day before, and it appears the Boston Celtics star point guard will keep playing through grief.

Celtics coach Brad Steven told reporters Monday that Thomas will play Game 2 on Tuesday, then travel home to Tacoma, Washington, to attend his sister’s funeral. Stevens added that Thomas plans to return for Game 3 in Chicago on Friday.

Thomas scored 33 points and added five rebounds and six assists in the Celtics’ 106-102 loss to Chicago on Sunday.