Jabari Parker is not starting against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward was removed from the starting lineup for violating a team rule. Bucks coach Jason Kidd did not specify the violation, but it sounds like Parker wasn’t well received during a players-only meeting following Friday’s loss at Orlando.

Jabari Parker said he spoke up in team meeting for first time and "was getting thrashed." But said at least he gave his perspective. — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) January 21, 2017

First-round pick Thon Maker started in Parker’s place against the Heat. Parker, who sat for the entire first quarter, came off the bench at the start of the second quarter. The 21-year-old had started every game for the Bucks this season until Saturday. Parker ranks second on the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game.