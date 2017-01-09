Doug Marrone is getting another shot as an NFL head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to hire Marrone, who served as interim coach after the team fired Gus Bradley with two games left in the season.

Jacksonville planning to hire Doug Marrone as HC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

Marrone was previously the head coach of the Buffalo Bills before resigning after two seasons. He led the Bills to a 9-7 record in 2014, which is their only winning record since 2004.

Marrone interviewed with five teams that had head-coaching vacancies after the 2015 season, but none of them offered him a job. He has one now in Jacksonville, where winning has become difficult to say the least. The Jaguars posted a 3-13 record for the second time in three seasons, and they missed the postseason for the ninth year in a row.