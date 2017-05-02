After nine seasons in red and gold, running back Jamaal Charles will be wearing the colors of a divisional rival after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal is reportedly worth up to 3.75 million, according to Rapoport.

VP of Football Operations and GM of the Broncos John Elway was pleased with the signing:

Excited to have Jamaal Charles join the Broncos. A great addition to our backfield, and we're thrilled we won't have to play against him! — John Elway (@johnelway) May 2, 2017

Charles, 30, is coming off multiple knee surgeries that sidelined him for 24 games over the past two seasons. However, Charles’ agent posted a video last week suggesting that the former two-time All-Pro will be ready for the 2017 season:

With @jcharles25 its not a matter of "IF" but a matter of "WHEN"! #ComebackSeason pic.twitter.com/pwslVc9LuU — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) April 25, 2017

Charles had a very productive career with the Chiefs, totaling five 1,000-yard seasons, and he holds the NFL record for career rushing average with 5.5 yards per carry. If he’s able to stay healthy, he’s a low-risk signing for the Broncos, who will also have C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker toting the rock next season.