The New York Jets are holding out hope that they will be able to trade Eric Decker this week instead of releasing the veteran wide receiver and getting nothing in return for him. As luck would have it, the Baltimore Ravens have enquired about Decker, per Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

Per sources, Jets have had trade talks with the Ravens and others on Eric Decker. Decker remains on the Jets roster, per the league wire. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 8, 2017

The Jets informed Decker on Wednesday that if they weren’t able to facilitate a trade with another team in the coming days they would release him. But it appears they might have a taker in the Ravens, who are desperately trying to add another receiver after losing Steve Smith Sr. and Kamar Aiken in the offseason.

Aside from an injury-plagued 2016, Decker has been a productive player up to this point. In 2015, he caught 80 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.