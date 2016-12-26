The New York Jets will be without Bryce Petty for their regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback was placed on injured reserve Monday with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Petty was injured while trying to tackle New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler on a turnover in Saturday’s 41-3 loss.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Baylor in 2015, Petty made four starts in 2016 after the Jets benched Ryan Fitzpatrick for poor play. He threw for 809 yards and three touchdowns with seven interceptions.

With Petty’s season over, the Jets will likely go back to Fitzpatrick, who finished Saturday’s game 8-of-21 for 136 yards and two interceptions. Fitzpatrick has a league-worst 66.4 passer rating and ranks second in interceptions this season with 17.

The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs weeks ago, so Sunday’s game will merely be an exhibition.