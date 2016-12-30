Matt Forte’s first season with the New York Jets has come to an end.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team placed the veteran running back on injured reserve Friday. He was inactive for last Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots with knee and shoulder injuries.

The Jets signed Forte to a three-year, $12 million contract last March. In 14 games this season, Forte posted career lows in rushing yards (813) and receiving yards (263).

There is a possibility that Forte, who had been playing on a meniscus tear, might need surgery in the offseason, which former NFL head team doctor David J. Chao hinted at on Twitter:

Don't be surprised if word of a knee scope comes shortly.@MattForte22 had been playing with a meniscus tear. https://t.co/47TjYtWbj4 — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) December 30, 2016

Despite knee issues in the past, Forte has missed just 10 games in his nine-year career.