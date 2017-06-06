Eric Decker’s days with the New York Jets are numbered.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the team plans to trade or release the veteran wide receiver this week.

And now the Jets are parting ways with WR Eric Decker, sources tell ESPN. Have told WR they either will release or trade him this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2017

Decker, who underwent hip and shoulder surgeries in the offseason, was scheduled to make $7.25 million with the Jets next season. In three seasons with New York, he logged 163 catches, 2,183 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season with the Jets produced 80 catches, 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In addition to parting ways with Decker, the Jets also released linebacker David Harris on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the team saves $13.75 million in cash payroll with both players gone. These transactions save the Jets money but make them less competitive in 2017. Now, New York has big holes to fill at linebacker and wide receiver.