The New York Jets have released center Nick Mangold, the team announced Saturday.

Mangold was named first-team All-Pro twice and made the Pro Bowl seven times during his 11 seasons with the Jets. Mangold posted a thank you message to the Jets and the fans on Twitter:

As Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus points out, Mangold has been one of the better players at his position for the past decade.

Nick Mangold hasn't given up a sack in his last 33 games. The best center of the past decade. https://t.co/yJ8wu988ff — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) February 25, 2017

Per Ian Rapaport of NFL Network, Mangold is not retiring and will have interest from other teams.

Ex-#Jets center Nick Mangold, 33, is not retiring. He'll find his share of suitors. Meanwhile, #Jets have his replacement in Wesley Johnson — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2017

Not counting the eight games he missed last season with an ankle injury, Mangold has proven to be durable, missing just two games prior to 2016. Teams looking for an anchor on the offensive line will come calling for Mangold’s services.