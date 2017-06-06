The Jets are about to send another veteran packing, although this veteran still could have helped the team in 2017.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are planning to release linebacker David Harris. The 10-year veteran was the longest-tenured member of the team. He was drafted in the second round in 2007, the year the Jets took Darrelle Revis in the first round.

Harris, who has missed just one game since the beginning of 2009, joins Revis, Nick Mangold and Brandon Marshall on the list of departed veterans this offseason following last year’s 5-11 campaign.

The 33-year-old Harris has 35 career sacks and 1,087 career tackles, the second-most in Jets history. He was scheduled to make $6.5 million in 2017, and the arrival of linebacker Demario Davis in a trade with the Browns likely paved the way for Harris’ release.

The reliable Harris was a popular Jets player, and if these cost-cutting moves don’t translate into more wins, the fan base will let the Jets’ brass hear about it.