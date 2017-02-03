Two young, backup quarterbacks could be in high demand this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron are both expected to be “coveted around the league” by teams in need at the position.

Garoppolo (second round) and McCarron (fourth round) were both picks in the 2014 NFL draft. The two will go into the 2017 season with one year left on their rookie deals, giving the Patriots and Bengals incentive to move them if the right buyer comes along this offseason.

And there is expected to be plenty of buyers.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills may all be interested in acquiring a starting quarterback this offseason.

Demands figures to be heavy for Garoppolo, a student under Tom Brady who threw four touchdowns during two wins to start the 2016 season. Speculation hasn’t been as rampant regarding McCarron, but he made three successful starts in 2015 (six touchdowns, two interceptions) in place of Andy Dalton.