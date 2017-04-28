Many of us were thrown for a curve when the Chicago Bears selected North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the draft. So was Bears coach John Fox, apparently.
The Bears signed veteran free agent Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason. So, while the team wasn’t completely set at the quarterback position, they didn’t appear to be desperate to reach for one so early, but that’s what happened Thursday night.
Even Trubisky, who claims he didn’t have a lot of contact with Chicago, was surprised to hear his name called when the Bears made their pick.
That Fox didn’t know about the team’s plan to draft Trubisky until a couple of hours before says a lot about the disconnect between the front office and head coach.