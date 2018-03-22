It’s officially “Comeback SZN,” as Johnny Manziel has been working out in hopes of making an NFL comeback.

And now it appears that he’s ready to showcase his skill set, which he’ll do at the University of San Diego’s Pro Day. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that Manziel will throw to receivers at the Pro Day on Thursday.

SOURCE: Johnny Manziel is expected to be the QB throwing to receivers at University of San Diego’s Pro Day Thursday morning. This figures to be the first time NFL teams have had a chance to see the former first-rounder throw since his days with the Browns. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 22, 2018

It’s currently unclear why Manziel chose the University of San Diego’s Pro Day, but it is interesting that he was drafted by the Padres as a shortstop in 2014. Still, Pro Day prospects tend to include former players as well as ones that are graduating, and Manziel is neither of those.

The NFL obviously is a big step up from The Spring League, which Manziel signed up for, but the former Browns quarterback appears to feel like he’s ready to show teams what he’s made of. His potential return to the NFL could begin this week.