The Green Bay Packers could be without receiver Jordy Nelson for a second consecutive playoff game.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Nelson—who broke multiple ribs during Green Bay’s win over the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Round—has nothing more than a “small chance” to play against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

“The source reiterated what ESPN reported last week that Nelson did not sustain any major internal injuries, but added that it would still be difficult for Nelson to play just two weeks after he sustained broken ribs,” Demovsky wrote. “In fact, the source said most players would have little or no chance to play that soon after such an injury but that ‘Nelson is different than most players.'”

Nelson suffered his injury on a hard hit to the lower back from Giants safety Leon Hall on Jan. 9.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Nelson went through a workout on Monday, but he wouldn’t commit to Nelson practicing on Wednesday. Last week, the Packers ruled out Nelson on Friday.

Green Bay’s offense hasn’t missed him yet. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to 38 points after Nelson went down against the Giants. In Dallas last Sunday, Green Bay scored 34 points in a thrilling, last-second victory over the Cowboys.

However, the Packers could certainly use him against Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ NFL-best scoring offense.

Nelson will likely have to practice some time this week to have a realistic chance to play in Atlanta on Sunday.