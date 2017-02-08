Kyle Shanahan’s play calling couldn’t close out a Super Bowl LI win for the Falcons.

Now we’ll see if Shanahan’s offensive strategy can revive the 49ers franchise.

The 49ers’ new head coach reportedly doesn’t plan to hire an offensive coordinator.

The plan for #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is to have QB coach Rich Scangarello, run-game guru Mike McDaniel…and coordinate the offense himself — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2017

49ers general manager John Lynch said that Shanahan’s complex system might be too much for a rookie quarterback to handle.

Even Matt Ryan struggled to learn it and didn’t have it down 100 percent in 2016, Shanahan’s second year as Falcons offensive coordinator.

That might make the 49ers think twice about drafting a quarterback, unless Lynch understands that the road from 2-14 to respectability is a long one.