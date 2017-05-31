Jordan Clarkson might be on the way out in Los Angeles.

According to Moke Hamilton of Basketball Insiders, the Lakers are warming up to the idea of trading Clarkson if they bring in another backcourt starter in the draft:

I’ve been told by someone in the know that the Lakers are “increasingly open-minded” about trading Jordan Clarkson and to not be surprised for him to end up being moved as soon as draft night. That’s conjecture at this point, as the Lakers need not rush to clear what may appear to be a logjam in the making.

The consensus is that the Lakers will select a guard with the third overall pick, either Washington’s Markelle Fultz, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball or Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox.

Even though Clarkson, 24, has been one of the team’s most consistent scorers in each of his first three NBA seasons, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson recently indicated that last year’s No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram was the only untouchable player on the roster. Therefore, Clarkson and every other player not named Ingram is available.