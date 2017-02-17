The Orlando Magic aren’t done dealing after acquiring small forward Terrence Ross and a first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Per ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Magic are in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons to acquire point guard Reggie Jackson.

The Pistons and Magic have discussed a trade that would send Reggie Jackson to Orlando for D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 17, 2017

Jackson, 26, had a career year last season, as he propelled the Pistons into the playoffs for the first time since the 2008-09 season. However, after missing the first 21 games of this season with knee and thumb injuries, Jackson has struggled to get back to where he was last season.

This isn’t the first time the Magic have been mention in trade talks to acquire a point guard. Not long ago, Orlando coveted the Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic and reportedly offered center Nikola Vucevic and a first-round pick for the veteran point guard.

The Magic don’t seem to have very much confidence in third-year player Elfrid Payton running the point, which explains their pursuit of Jackson. We’ll see if a deal gets done before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.