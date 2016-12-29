The Dallas Cowboys are looking more and more likely to protect their stars during Sunday’s mostly meaningless game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the Cowboys are expected to give backup Mark Sanchez the majority of the snaps at quarterback in the season finale.

#Cowboys planning on giving veteran QB Mark Sanchez majority of snaps at position Sunday at #Eagles, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 29, 2016

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott would likely start but only play a few series. The same is probably likely for most of the Cowboys’ stars, including rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Dez Bryant.

The Cowboys are currently 13-2 and locked in with home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The only potential goal in reach is a franchise record 14th regular season win. But that reward is apparently not enough for the Cowboys to risk injury to one of their important players.

Signed by the Cowboys in early September, Sanchez has been Prescott’s backup for most the 2016 season. He was released by the Denver Broncos after losing the quarterback battle with Trevor Siemian.

Sanchez played in 13 games for the Eagles in 2014 and 2015. He threw 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over those two seasons.