A day after it looked like he would miss the start of the regular season, the news about Max Unger is a little better.

A source told Pro Football Talk that the Saints are counting on the center to return during the preseason. Unger was bothered by a foot injury last season and missed a Week 14 game because of it. It was the only game Unger missed since the Seahawks traded him to the Saints for Jimmy Graham before the 2015 season.

Unger had surgery on that foot over the weekend. The 31-year-old was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro with the Seahawks in 2012 and named to the Pro Bowl again in 2013. Unger missed 10 games in 2014 with foot, knee and ankle injuries, but returned for the postseason as the Seahawks reached Super Bowl XLIX. That was Unger’s last season in Seattle.

The Saints’ season opener is highly anticipated. They visit Minnesota on Monday Night Football with Adrian Peterson playing against his old team. The Saints believe that Unger will be healthy enough to block for Peterson when he gets the ball.