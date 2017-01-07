The Brooklyn Nets are putting a high price tag on star center Brook Lopez to say the least.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that the Nets’ current asking price for the one-time All-Star is two first-round picks. You read that right: two first-round picks for a player with one more year left on his contract after this season. Not only that but Lopez is commanding a $21.2 million salary this season and a $22.6 million salary next season. It’s a ridiculous asking price, but that’s not to say some team won’t pay it.

Already a polished scorer in the low post, Lopez has extended his shooting range to the 3-point line this season. After recording only three triples in his previous eight seasons, the seven-footer has connected on 60 3-pointers, suddenly making him a threat on the perimeter. Teams interested in trading for Lopez will be getting a veteran player who is averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

It’s easy to see why the Nets are asking so much for Lopez. Not only is he a good player but they also need to stock up on draft picks after losing most of their assets in a horrible 2013 trade with the Boston Celtics for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. If they can get what they’re asking for, the Nets might finally be able to rebuild the team through the draft instead of relying on free agency.