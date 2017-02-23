Quantcast
Report: Nuggets made ‘monster offer’ to Pacers for Paul George
February 23, 2017

It appears the Denver Nuggets were among the teams interested in acquiring Paul George before the trade deadline, and they were willing to make a huge sacrifice for the Indiana Pacers star.

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes reported Thursday that Denver made a “monster” offer to Indiana for  the four-time All-Star, but “the talks gained no traction.”

It’s also worth noting that even if Denver did land George in a trade, he wouldn’t have stayed long. Sources told Stein and Haynes that George, a free agent in the summer of 2018, would be “highly unlikely to commit there long term.” The reason being the Nuggets aren’t poised to contend for a championship.

Still, you have to admire the Nuggets for trying, but it appears George wants to go somewhere he can win now.