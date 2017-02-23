It appears the Denver Nuggets were among the teams interested in acquiring Paul George before the trade deadline, and they were willing to make a huge sacrifice for the Indiana Pacers star.

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes reported Thursday that Denver made a “monster” offer to Indiana for the four-time All-Star, but “the talks gained no traction.”

It’s also worth noting that even if Denver did land George in a trade, he wouldn’t have stayed long. Sources told Stein and Haynes that George, a free agent in the summer of 2018, would be “highly unlikely to commit there long term.” The reason being the Nuggets aren’t poised to contend for a championship.

Paul George respects what GM Tim Connelly is building in Denver, but with San Antonio, Golden State in the West, there's no path to Finals. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

Still, you have to admire the Nuggets for trying, but it appears George wants to go somewhere he can win now.