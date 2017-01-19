There appears to be little chance Jordy Nelson will return on Sunday, but at least the Green Bay Packers can count on Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison to play against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are expecting both receivers to overcome injuries and play on Sunday.

At this point, the #Packers expect WR Geronimo Allison (leg) and WR Davante Adams (sprained ankle) to be ready for Sunday, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

Adams, who caught 12 touchdown passes during a breakout season in 2016, hurt his ankle late in Green Bay’s win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round. Allison, a rookie, missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

The Packers need both to play against the Falcons, especially with Nelson—who is still dealing with multiple broken ribs—likely to miss the contest.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that Adams may not practice until Saturday, likely in an attempt to give his hurting ankle as much time as possible to recover.

It’s unclear when Allison hurt his hamstring, but the concern level in Green Bay seems far lower about his injury. An undrafted free agent, Allison has caught 12 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown over the Packers’ last four games, including the playoffs.

The Packers and Falcons kick off from the Georgia Dome at 3:05 p.m ET on Sunday.