Now that the revelation of the Seahawks fielding trade offers for Richard Sherman has sunk in, here’s a tidbit that makes this story a lot juicier.

The Patriots were among the teams who talked to the Seahawks about Sherman.

Before the #Patriots signed Gilmore, they were among the teams that inquired. Others did, as well https://t.co/nUTwzIxa8W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2017

The Patriots removed themselves from the Sherman business by signing Stephon Gilmore from the Bills to a five-year, $65 million contract. But, boy would it have been interesting to see Sherman in a Patriots uniform.

It could have created an odd situation in which acquiring Sherman, whose team the Patriots beat in Super Bowl XLIX, paved the way for the departure of that game’s hero, Malcolm Butler.

Also, adding one of the NFL’s most disliked players to one of the NFL’s most disliked teams, if not the most disliked, would have created a Molotov cocktail of fan hatred outside of New England.

It might have been easier for Sherman to get Tom Brady to shake his hand, but a lot of people would have been mad, bro.

