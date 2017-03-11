The New England Patriots hosted free-agent defensive end Lawrence Guy for a visit on Saturday and apparently convinced him to stay.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that New England reached a four-year deal with Guy. The deal is worth up to $20 million.

This is yet another smart move by the Patriots, who continue to win the offseason. Guy was one of Pro Football Focus’ top-10 interior defenders available in free agency. He started a career-high 10 games last season for the Baltimore Ravens and has the flexibility to play different spots on the defensive line.

Entering the offseason, there were question marks about New England’s depth up front on defense, but the Patriots have made the moves necessary to fill those holes with players like Guy and Kony Ealy, who they acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers yesterday.