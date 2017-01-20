The San Antonio Spurs will be without Pau Gasol for who knows how long after he underwent surgery on his left hand Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo reports the timeline for Gasol’s return is unclear. He could return as early as a month or possibly as long as six weeks.

Gasol injured his hand in pregame warmups Thursday night and x-rays taken showed a fracture of his left fourth metacarpal. David Lee, who started in Gasol’s place Thursday night, will likely get more playing time along with backup center Dewayne Dedmon.

Losing Gasol is a huge blow to the Spurs, who are 33-9 this season. The six-time All-Star is averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.