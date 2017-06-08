It appears the Detroit Pistons are looking to shake up the roster after taking a step backwards last season.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports that the team is “gauging the trade market” for All-Star center Andre Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson.

Drummond, 23, is a rebounding machine. Since the 2013-14 season, he has finished no lower than second in rebounding across the league. Last season, he averaged 13.8 rebounds to go along with 13.6 points. In terms of players under the age of 25, Drummond is up there.

As for Jackson, he’s coming off a down year in Detroit. After averaging a career-high 18.8 points for the then-playoff-bound Pistons in 2015-16, the 27-year-old missed the first 21 games of 2016-17 due to knee and thumb injuries and averaged just 14.5 points in 52 appearances.

Drummond re-signed with the Pistons last offseason on a five-year, max deal worth $130 million, while Jackson is in the second year of a five-year, $80 million deal he signed in the summer of 2015.