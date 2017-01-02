The Rams are seeking permission from the Jaguars to interview Doug Marrone for their head coaching vacancy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN via Pro Football Talk.

Marrone went 1-1 as the Jaguars interim coach, and the Jags (3-13) showed a little bit of life under Marrone. They played spoiler in Week 16, knocking the Titans out of the playoffs with a 38-17 win. On Sunday, they took a 17-0 lead at Indianapolis and led 20-17 before falling 24-20.

It’s easy to forget now that Marrone was Rex Ryan’s predecessor as Bills head coach. The Bills improved from 6-10 in 2013 to 9-7 in 2014, but Marrone opted out of his contract three days after the season ended. He’s spent the last two seasons as the Jaguars’ offensive line coach before taking over for Gus Bradley after he was fired.

The Rams (4-12) aren’t the only team interested in Marrone. The Jaguars are likely to consider removing the “interim” tag and making him the permanent head coach. Or as “permanent” as an NFL head coach can be.

Marrone will try to turn around the fortunes of a downtrodden NFL franchise next season. The question is which one.