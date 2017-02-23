It has been a good couple of weeks for the Toronto Raptors front office. After acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic, the Raptors traded for another player who will help them contend for a championship this season.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Toronto is sending Jared Sullinger and two future second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for P.J. Tucker.

Not only is Tucker the lockdown defender Toronto has been after, but he’s on an expiring contract and the Raptors got him for less than what the Suns wanted. According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Phoenix originally wanted a first-round pick for Tucker, but Toronto worked out a deal for 2017 and 2018 second-round picks.

The Raptors will be happy to have Tucker in the playoffs, especially against teams like Cleveland and Atlanta which heavily rely on its star forwards.