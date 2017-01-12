The Ravens aren’t making any drastic changes in the wake of their second straight non-playoff season, but there seems to be a sense within the organization that something needs to be done.

Right now, that “something” is hiring former Bills and 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Other than his unofficial duties of breathing down current offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg’s neck, it’s unclear what Roman’s role will be.

Former Bills OC Greg Roman is joining Baltimore's staff, per league source. Final duties still being ironed out, but he'll be with Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

Mornhinweg was promoted when the Ravens fired offensive coordinator Marc Trestman after Week 5. The change didn’t do much. The Ravens offense ranked 17th this season and Joe Flacco averaged 6.4 yards per passing attempt. The only regular starting quarterbacks who averaged less were Blake Bortles, Carson Wentz, Brock Osweiler and Jared Goff.

Despite that, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti indicated that Mornhinweg was kept on board because Flacco wanted it that way.

Roman was the 49ers offensive coordinator when they went to two conference championship games and a Super Bowl between 2011 and 2013. Despite their success, the 49ers never cracked the top 10 in points or yards during those three years. Roman became the Bills offensive coordinator in 2015 and was fired after two games this season.

If Flacco doesn’t improve in 2017, Roman could end up as offensive coordinator of the team that beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

