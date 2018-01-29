It appears likely that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will play in Super Bowl LII.

Gronk remains in concussion protocol, but he reportedly went “full tilt” in practice on Saturday and Sunday. And while he still hasn’t been cleared by an independent neurologist, Gronkowski was feeling “jovial and at ease” during Monday morning’s sendoff by fans at Gillette Stadium, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Not only that, Rapoport also reported that Gronkowski is expected to be cleared to play in Super Bowl LII by the end of the week.

Gronk is practicing, but has yet to be cleared by an independent neurologist, per @RapSheet, who described the TE as “jovial and at ease” at Patriots send-off celebration. Expected to be cleared by the end of the week. — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) January 29, 2018

As for Monday night’s festivities, Gronk will not have a podium at Super Bowl Opening Night, and is not expected to participate in the event, being that he’s still in concussion protocol.

The Patriots tight end did not play in Super Bowl LI, as he was recovering from a season-ending back injury he suffered a few months prior, which required him to have surgery. It’s likely that Gronkowski is doing whatever he can to recover from his concussion, and appears that Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense will have all their weapons at their disposal in Sunday’s game.