Mel Kiper might want to get to work on his 2018 NFL mock draft 2.0.

The draft guru’s initial mock draft had USC quarterback Sam Darnold as the No. 1 pick. Perhaps Kiper can pencil in Darnold atop his 2019 mock draft, because that’s how long Darnold might wait to enter the NFL.

Sources have told Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network that they “wouldn’t be surprised” if Darnold played two more years at USC, even though he’ll be a redshirt sophomore in 2017 and eligible to enter the 2018 draft. The Orange County Register reported that Darnold has been working on making his delivery more compact, and if he stays in school two more years he’ll have plenty of time to work on that throwing motion.

The 6’4″, 225-pound Darnold completed 67 percent of his passes last season with 31 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Darnold is one of the reasons some quarterback-needy teams passed on this year’s subpar crop and are waiting on next year’s draft for their franchise quarterback.

It’s way too early, however, for the Jets and Jaguars to feel spurned. They still have a season to play and a lot can happen before they’re able to write Darnold’s name on a card and hand it to someone who hands it to Roger Goodell.

Plus teams also might be able to turn to Josh Rosen, Josh Allen or Mason Rudolph as their savior next spring.