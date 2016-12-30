The Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowler Michael Bennett have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the star defensive end in Seattle through the 2020 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bennett’s new extension is worth $31.5 million over three years, with $17.5 million guaranteed.

#Seahawks are signing DL Michael Bennett to a 3-yr extension worth $31.5M, source said. $17.5M in guarantees. Big payday for a 32-year old — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2016

Bennett, who turned 31 in November, had one year left on his old deal, which would have expired after the 2017 season.

One of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the NFL, Bennett has tallied 29.5 sacks since originally signing with the Seahawks back in 2013. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Bennett has long complained about his deal, feeling he has outplayed the original parameters signed back in 2013. He will now be paid in the top 10 amongst defensive linemen for the 2017 season and beyond.

Bennett’s new money is worth $10.5 million per season.

Over 10 games in 2016, Bennett has 32 tackles and four sacks.