Teams in need of a point guard might want to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a call.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo reports that the Timberwolves are “actively shopping” Ricky Rubio:

The Timberwolves have attached Rubio to multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad to several teams around the NBA, league sources said. Minnesota has been seeking something of a “bridge” guard in return, a player capable of starting in the short term, but who’ll ultimately settle into a backup role and give way to rookie Kris Dunn to become the long-term starter, league sources said.

Rubio, a former lottery pick, is not much of a scorer at 7.6 points per game, but he’s one of the better passers in the league, averaging 7.9 assists this season. He has averaged 8.3 assists for his career.

With the Timberwolves drafting Dunn last June, it was only a matter of time before trade rumors involving Rubio started popping up. Wojnarowski mentions the Sacramento Kings as a team interested in trading for Rubio, but the Timberwolves are looking elsewhere for “a better return of assets.”

It will be interesting to see what happens at the trade deadline with Rubio. At 26 years old, he’s still fairly young and might be an intriguing addition for some teams.