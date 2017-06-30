Ricky Rubio is headed to the Utah Jazz after six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Spaniard was traded by the Timberwolves on Friday in exchange for a first-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. This move has been a long time coming for Rubio, who has been on the trade block since the start of last season. With Minnesota acquiring Jimmy Butler in a draft-day trade last week, the team increased its efforts to unload the veteran point guard before the start of free agency.

Rubio, 26, had an uneven tenure with the Timberwolves. He never developed into a scoring threat at the point, but was consistently one of the best passers in the league year after year. This past season, Rubio set a personal best with 9.1 assists per game, which ranked fifth-best in the NBA. He’s also a good perimeter defender at his position.

With Rubio now gone, the Timberwolves will be looking to replenish their point guard depth in free agency, which is set to begin on Saturday. Some names they might consider are Kyle Lowry, Jeff Teague and George Hill.