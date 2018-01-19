Posted byon
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media on Friday, and he didn’t provide much regarding the injury he sustained in practice earlier in the week on his throwing hand.
Brady refused to answer a number of questions, which you can see in the transcript below.
Fun, indeed. We do have an important update from Michael Felger, of the popular “Felger & Mazz” radio show in Boston.
The report came from Felger, so it’s unclear how true it is, but it does appear to have weight.
We’ll soon see how Brady fares in Sunday’s AFC title game.