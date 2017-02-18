Portland acquired Jusuf Nurkic from the Denver Nuggets last week, but the Trail Blazers were close to trading for another center.

In fact, the Sixers sat Okafor for back-to-back games last week because a deal with the Trail Blazers was close to happening, per NBA.com’s David Aldridge.

Okafor returned to the lineup on Wednesday after a deal with Portland didn’t happen. The 21-year-old center has been linked to the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls. The Sixers are shopping Okafor and Nerlens Noel due to a logjam in the frontcourt. Both players are former lottery picks and capable of starting elsewhere.