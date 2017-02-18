Posted byon
Portland acquired Jusuf Nurkic from the Denver Nuggets last week, but the Trail Blazers were close to trading for another center.
In fact, the Sixers sat Okafor for back-to-back games last week because a deal with the Trail Blazers was close to happening, per NBA.com’s David Aldridge.
Okafor returned to the lineup on Wednesday after a deal with Portland didn’t happen. The 21-year-old center has been linked to the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls. The Sixers are shopping Okafor and Nerlens Noel due to a logjam in the frontcourt. Both players are former lottery picks and capable of starting elsewhere.