Imagine Dak Prescott in a 49ers uniform.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network via Pro Football Talk, then-49ers coach Chip Kelly wanted to draft Prescott, but then-49ers general manager Trent Baalke decided against it.

Now, both Kelly and Baalke are out of a job. They were fired Sunday after the 49ers finished out a 2-14 season.

Prescott, who the Cowboys drafted in the fourth round, stepped in for an injured Tony Romo and started all 16 games this season. He threw for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

The tandem of Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert combined for 21 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and 3,166 yards.

The 49ers, who were behind an awful lot and therefore needed to throw the ball often, were last in the league with an average of 181.9 passing yards per game.

49ers owner Jed York is a nephew of Eddie DeBartolo Jr., who took over as 49ers owner in 1977. In 1979, the 49ers kept first-year head coach Bill Walsh after he went 2-14 in his first season. They kept him again after he went 6-10 in his second season. They were rewarded for their patience with a Super Bowl victory in Walsh’s third season.

Apparently, York isn’t learning from his uncle. Then again, the 49ers drafted Joe Montana in 1979.

A coach is only as good as his quarterback, and Kelly is now looking for work, as is the man who reportedly didn’t want to draft Prescott.