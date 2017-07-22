Quantcast
Reporter gets doused in Gatorade, meant for Mariners player (VIDEO)
Mat Gamel was finally set to have his moment in the spotlight after Saturday night’s walk-off win over the Yankees, but a reporter accidentally stepped in and took the hit for him — literally.

Gamel scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, after a single by Nelson Cruz drove him in from second base. After the game, when he was getting interviewed by a ROOT SPORTS reporter, his teammates attempted to give him a Gatorade bath.

Unfortunately, they misfired a bit, and the reporter was the one left drenched — not Gamel.

Welp, that was unexpected.