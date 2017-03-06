Adrian Peterson is one of the most well-known, easily-recognizable players in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean that everyone in the media knows who he is.

Peterson was randomly interviewed in Houston by a FOX 26 reporter to discuss the road rage issue in the area, but the guy clearly had no idea who he was.

He figured it out at the end of the interview, when he was asked AP to identify himself. Here’s how the exchange went:

Reporter: Your name?

AP: Adrian Peterson

Reporter: Wait, you’re not…

AP: Yeah.

Awkward!